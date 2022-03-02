Police arrest 167 people in connection with Aland incident

The police on Wednesday booked five separate cases and arrested about 167 people, including 10 women, in connection with the stone-pelting on the vehicles in Aland town of the district on Tuesday. The arrested have been remanded to judicial custody.

Tension gripped the town on Tuesday when the people from the Muslim community and right-wing activists were at loggerheads over allowing right-wing activists into Ladle Mashak Dargah to purification pooja of Raghavachaitanya's Shivalinga that located there.

The vehicles of Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba, former MLA B R Patil, the SP and the DC were damaged in stone-pelting when they were parked.

It can be recalled here that Andola's Karuneshwar mutt pontiff Siddalinga Swamiji had given a call for purification of Shivalinga on March 1 after some miscreants desecrated Shivalinga last November. Tension gripped the town as a sandal procession of dargah and Shivaratri festival fell on the same day.

Superintendent of Police Isha Pant to media persons in Aland on Wednesday that a total of 167 people have been arrested in connection with stone-pelting. The town is peaceful and under control. Public entry into the dargah has been banned now.

She categorically ruled out the rumour that two people including an elderly man died during the police operation on Tuesday night. They died of their illness. It is nothing to do with their operation, she told. Business establishments remained closed in the town on Wednesday.

Watch latest videos by DH here: