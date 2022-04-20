Police arrest four more in Hubballi violence case

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate arrested four more persons Wednesday in cases related to rioting in front of Old-Hubballi police station on April 16.

With this, the total number of arrested individuals rose to 119.

It has now come to light that the police had registered a FIR against 11 persons, who had come to Old-Hubballi Police station to file a case against Abhishek Hiremath, the main accused in the case. Hiremath's inflammatory WhatsApp status message had caused communal tension on Saturday (April 16).

Police Head Constable J B Kallappanavar said, on that day, Mohammed Azar Beleri and 10 others who he knew from Tabib Land, along with some 100-150 had barged into the police station demanding action against Hiremath. In spite of our repeated attempts to pacify them, and demanding them not to create tension, however, they had come prepared with stones, sticks, and other ‘weapons’. They started pelting stones, he said.

He said the rioters and other peope who had come to the police station to file a complaint were demanding that they handover Hiremath to their custody for instant justice.

It may be mentioned here that 11 FIRs have been filed with regards to the incident so far, out of which eight FIRs are filed by three inspectors that charges the rioters with attempt to murder.

No interim report

Speaking to DH, Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said, the police has so far not submitted any interim report on riots claiming it to be pre-planned. “We will submit our final investigation report to the court soon,” he said, adding that investigations are being carried to ascertain the role of each rioter involved in the case.

Meanwhile, sources also confirmed that a team of police officials has been dispatched to Hyderabad to nab Wasim Pathan, one of the accused in provoking the mob to attack the station.

