Police arrests 9 for gambling in Karnataka's Surathkal

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, seven people were engaged in gambling

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 12 2023, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2023, 11:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Surathkal police arrested nine persons, including a lodge manager and his assistant, in connection with gambling in a lodge at Mukka.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, seven people were engaged in gambling. Two staff were booked for allowing gambling inside the lodge. The police have recovered Rs 26,020, nine mobile phones, one car and a set of playing cards from the spot.

The arrested are Lal Sab (31), Ameer Ghanisab (31) , Dastagiri Sab (32), Siddanna (47), Mohammed Rafeeq (34), Prashurama (29), Jithendra Hira Singh (34), Babu Chandrashekar (62) and Rakshith (23).

Searches conducted

The city police carried out a special drive and carried out searches in the houses of 148 rowdy sheeters and Modus Operandi Bureau (MOB) card holders. The drive will continue as part of the preventive measures, said the Commissioner of Police.

