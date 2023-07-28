Police assaulting person with disability caught in cam

Police assaulting person with disability captured in viral video; Minister demands report in Karnataka

Video of police personnel brutally assaulting Niranjan Chougule who was waiting infront of a hotel to collect food parcel had gone viral.

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jul 28 2023, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 22:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has demanded report from City Police regarding the action taken against personnel from Udyambag police who had brutally assaulted person with disabiltiy on road at Udyambag on Tuesday night.

Video of police personnel brutally assaulting Niranjan Chougule who was waiting infront of a hotel to collect food parcel had gone viral. In the video the person with disability was seen pleading with the police personnel to spare him as he had not done anything wrong and was disabled.

Chougule on Wednesday informed that police personnel had brutally assaulted him with canes which broke after hitting him, and then they resorted to repeated kicking. 
Hebbalkar taking note of the incident wrote letter to Police Commissioner on action taken against the police personnel. 

Belagavi
Karnataka

