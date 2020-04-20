Police cane youths clashing over spitting on road

Police resorted to a mild lathi-charge when two groups of youths clashed over an incident wherein the members of one group saw the others spitting in a public place.
Police said that on Monday morning, one group of youths noticed members of the other group spitting on the road while people were moving around near the railway station. When they were questioned, it led to a skirmish between the young groups. The bone of contention was that spitting on the road causes Covid-19 to spread.
At this point, police intervened and resorted to a mild lathi-charge to disperse the youngsters. Others who witnessed this incident also rushed inside their houses in fear.
