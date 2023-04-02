Police conduct surprise inspection in Mangaluru prison

The city police carried out a surprise inspection inside the district prison on Sunday.

A total of 300 personnel including Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain and other senior officials carried out the raid.

After the raid, the Commissioner of police said that it was a routine inspection carried out in the prison. “The police could not find any banned items inside the prison except for beedi and cigarettes. The inspection was completed within an hour and a half,” he said.

Such routine raids will be conducted in the future to ensure that no illegal activities take place inside the prison, he added.

On how beedi and cigarettes reached the inmates, the Commissioner said that it is supplied during the visit of relatives and family members. The State Industrial Security force is guarding the prison. The jail authorities are carrying out thorough body checks. "I also held a discussion with the jail superintendent on banned substances found inside the prison,” said the commissioner.