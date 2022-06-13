Police convene meeting of Muslim leaders in Mangaluru

Following a series of protests across the country over derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed by BJP leaders and a message on protests being planned in Mangaluru going viral on social media, Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar and other city police personnel convened a meeting and interacted with over 50 representatives from the Muslim community at the City police commissioner’s office on Monday.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that Mangaluru is a sensitive region. Objectionable messages are being circulated on social media to mislead the people. Though a message on huge protests being planned in Mangaluru against the derogatory comments is being circulated in social media, the Muslim community leaders who attended the meeting had clarified that they have not planned any such protest.

The Commissioner lauded the community for cooperating in the hijab and azaan issue. The social media monitoring cell is closely watching contents being circulated in social media. On the directions of ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, the process of constituting the station-level youth committees is in progress.

The leaders have expressed confidence in the department and assured co-operation.

Welcoming the move by the police department to organise the meeting, Muslim Central Committee Vice President B M Mumtaz Ali said that representatives from about 60 mosques participated. “We wish that in the future, leaders of all communities are invited in an attempt to maintain communal harmony.” The meeting has increased the confidence in the community. Similar meetings by inviting members from all communities should be organised at the sub divisional levels, he said.

Leader Hyder Parthipady said that community leaders have been taken to confidence by convening the meeting. The recent developments has created fear in the community. The leaders said that police should respond when the public visit the stations. They also urged the police to keep a watch on social media.

Leaders present said that Mangaluru is an education and industrial hub. The leaders will extend support to maintain peace.

DCP (law and order) Hariram Shankar, DCP (Crime and traffic) Dinesh Kumar, ACPs Geetha, P A Hegde, and inspectors participated in the meeting.