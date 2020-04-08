Police dept given special powers, says Ashoka

District In-charge and Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that the Police department has been given special powers to maintain law and order in the wake of coronavirus spread in the district.

Speaking to reporters, after visiting the Eidgah maidan and holding a meeting with police officials, the minister said, "The district has recorded four Covid-19 positive cases so far, creating panic among the people. Hence, the police have been given special powers to arrest anyone who violates the lockdown guidelines and does not cooperate with the government."

Seven people of Malavalli had participated in a religious congregation in Nizamuddin, and four among them have been tested positive. The reports of the others are awaited. Thirty people, who were in contact with them are under quarantine, he said.

To a query on shortage of ventilators, Ashoka said, "Only two persons in Karnataka are under ventilator treatment so far. Hence, there is no shortage of ventilators as of now. However, the government is purchasing more ventilators, as a precautionary measure."