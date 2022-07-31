Police file 5 cases in Mangaluru for 'objectionable' posts on social media

The CEN police have registered five cases against the objectionable, provocative posts on social media pertaining to the murders in the district and Mangaluru commissionerate jurisdiction, said Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar.

He said the social media monitoring cell of the city commissioner with eight members has been continuously monitoring and documenting the objectionable content that is being posted and shared on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter.

Extremely provocative content shared on social media pertaining to the Surathkal murder has been noted by the officials and after seeking legal opinion, five separate complaints were registered against such provocative and objectionable posts.

“Many have formed various WhatsApp groups and have been sharing and discussing objectionable contents after the murder and have been engaged in spreading misinformation," the commissioner said.

Even during the peace committee meeting held on Saturday, the participants had appealed to the police to initiate action against objectionable posts that aimed at disrupting law and order in the district. The issue was discussed with the senior officials. Booking five cases is just the beginning.

Many more cases will be registered in the days to come, he said and warned of action against those who post and comment on objectionable posts on social media platforms. There are individual posts, WhatsApp posts that are shared in various groups and others. “We have registered five cases on the objectionable contents. All those who post objectionable posts by misusing the situation to grab public attention will be booked,” he said.

He appealed to people not to heed rumours and false information.