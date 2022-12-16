Police file suo motu case over moral policing incident 

Police file suo motu case over moral policing incident 

Miscreants, acting on a tip off that a man and a woman from different faiths were travelling together in a bus, had stopped the vehicle

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Dec 16 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 19:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Bantwal town police registered a suo motu case against miscreants who had allegedly stopped a sleeper coach bus in Dasakodi near Mani to take a man and woman of different faiths to task for travelling together on Thursday night.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that as none came forward to file a complaint, the police registered a suo motu case against the unidentified miscreants.

The miscreants, acting on a tip off that a man and a woman from different faiths were travelling together in a bus, had stopped the vehicle.

The investigation is progressing.

