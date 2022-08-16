Shivamogga I-Day clash: Police fire at suspect

Police fire at suspect following clash between groups in Shivamogga on Independence Day

The suspect tried to stab policemen with knife, following which the police open fired at the suspect, who sustained injuries on his leg

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Aug 16 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 08:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Shivamogga police on Tuesday fired at a suspect, Mohammed Jabi, accused in the stabbing incident that took place on Monday as two groups clashed over displaying banners of their leaders at Amir Ahmed Circle on BH Road to mark Independence Day.

The suspect tried to stab policemen with knife, following which the police open fired at the suspect, who sustained injuries on his leg. 

Also Read — Communal tension grips Shivamogga over Savarkar poster

He is undergoing treatment at District McCann hospital in Shivamogga city.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

shivamogga
Karnataka
Karnataka News
India News

What's Brewing

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

When you feel you aren’t good enough...

When you feel you aren’t good enough...

DH Toon | India to be a 'developed' nation in 25 years?

DH Toon | India to be a 'developed' nation in 25 years?

Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way

Enabling holistic learning, the 'IB' way

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Time-out at Copenhagen's Tivoli Gardens 

Here's how some species will survive climate change

Here's how some species will survive climate change

 