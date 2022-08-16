Police fire at suspect following clash between groups in Shivamogga on Independence Day

Shivamogga police on Tuesday fired at a suspect, Mohammed Jabi, accused in the stabbing incident that took place on Monday as two groups clashed over displaying banners of their leaders at Amir Ahmed Circle on BH Road to mark Independence Day.

The suspect tried to stab policemen with knife, following which the police open fired at the suspect, who sustained injuries on his leg.

He is undergoing treatment at District McCann hospital in Shivamogga city.

More to follow...