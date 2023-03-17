K'taka cops form 2 teams to crack woman's murder case

Police form two teams to crack woman's murder case in Dakshina Kannada

The murdered woman is around 35-40 years old and her identity is yet to be ascertained

Naina J A
Naina J A, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 19:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two teams have been constituted to crack the murder of a woman at a house near Kotepura in Ullal on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the woman was found dead and the Ullal police have taken up a murder case.

Also Read | Gang chases rider, kills him by crashing SUV into him in Bengaluru

As of now, it is said that she hails from North India, possibly Delhi, and the police are verifying the facts. The identity of the woman is not yet known.

“The police are hopeful of tracing the case soon,” he said.

It has been learnt that a man who was with her has gone missing and his mobile phone is switched off.

The couple had managed to get a house on rent through a local saloon owner. Both had introduced themselves as retail sellers of clothes.

When the two were not seen around and the house door was not locked from inside, a local resident went inside and found the woman dead in the toilet.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime
Delhi
murder

Related videos

What's Brewing

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Australian surfs for 40 hours to smash world record

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Here's how water gets to planets like Earth

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

 