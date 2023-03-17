Police form two teams to crack woman's murder case in Dakshina Kannada

Two teams have been constituted to crack the murder of a woman at a house near Kotepura in Ullal on Thursday.

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the woman was found dead and the Ullal police have taken up a murder case.

As of now, it is said that she hails from North India, possibly Delhi, and the police are verifying the facts. The identity of the woman is not yet known.

“The police are hopeful of tracing the case soon,” he said.

It has been learnt that a man who was with her has gone missing and his mobile phone is switched off.

The couple had managed to get a house on rent through a local saloon owner. Both had introduced themselves as retail sellers of clothes.

When the two were not seen around and the house door was not locked from inside, a local resident went inside and found the woman dead in the toilet.