Police guard commits suicide at DC bungalow

A police guard from City Armed Reserve police, posted for guard duty at the Deputy Commissioner's residence at Visvesvaraya Nagar, here committed suicide by shooting himself with his service gun. The incident is believed to have taken place between 9 pm on Tuesday and 7 am on Wednesday. The incident came to light when he did not open the gate for the reliever on Wednesday.

Police Commissioner B S Lokesh Kumar informed that the guard, identified as Prakash Gudgannavar (35), a native of Ambadgatti village in Kittur taluk had been residing at PWD quarters here and had been posted as guard at the Deputy Commissioner's residence since a week. Prakash had reported for duty at 9 pm on Tuesday and did not open the gate on Wednesday for the reliever. It was when the latter opened the gate, the incident of suicide came to the fore.

Prakash shot himself through his neck and his skull was found open. Forensic personnel have arrived and are collecting evidence, he said.

Lokesh Kumar said that Prakash had joined the Police Department at Bengaluru and had been transferred two years ago as per the provision. Family members said that he had been suffering from mental disorder too and was on medication since two years. After stopping medication for a few days, he had started it again two months back. APMC police have registered a case.