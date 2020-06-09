Police held for playing illegal card game

A team of police led by DySP Thirumalesh nabbed five police constables on charges of playing an illegal card game in the restroom of Davangere Rural police station on Tuesday night.

Following the directions given by Eastern Range IGP, police team raided the restroom and caught them red-handed while playing illegal card game. The team also seized Rs 29,000 from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Lohith, Nagaraj, Manjappa, Mahesh and Balaraj. KTJ Nagar police registered a case against them.