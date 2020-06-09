Police held for playing illegal card game

Police held for playing illegal card game

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2020, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 23:46 ist

A team of police led by DySP Thirumalesh nabbed five police constables on charges of playing an illegal card game in the restroom of Davangere Rural police station on Tuesday night. 

Following the directions given by Eastern Range IGP, police team raided the restroom and caught them red-handed while playing illegal card game. The team also seized Rs 29,000 from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Lohith, Nagaraj, Manjappa, Mahesh and Balaraj. KTJ Nagar police registered a case against them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Arrest
Karnataka

What's Brewing

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 