Police hold flag marches in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  Feb 12 2022, 11:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2022, 11:58 ist
Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration. Credit: AFP Photo

Police held flag marches across the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi as part of preventive measures in the wake of the hijab controversy.

The flag marches were held on Friday evening at Puttur and Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district.

The highly trained 97th Battalion Rapid Action Force (RAF) who handle law and order issues took part in the march with 130 personnel, Deputy Commissioner of Police Hariram Shankar said. He said the RAF, stationed at Panambur here, will be pressed into action in the event of any law and order issue to ensure the safety of the public.

Udupi police also conducted a flag march on Friday at several places in the district, the epicentre of the hijab controversy.

Flag marches were held in Udupi, Kaup, Kundapur, Karkala, Padubidri, Brahmavar, Byndoor and Shirva. Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said the safety of the public will be ensured and the route march is to instil confidence among the people. 

Dakshina Kannada
Karnataka
Hijab row
Udupi

