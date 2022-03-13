Police inspector made scapegoat in FIR row, says Basavaraj Horatti

Dharwad rural police inspector Shridhar Satare was victimised in a caste abuse case at Mugad village in the district, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti said on Sunday.

Satare was suspended on March 12 for mentioning the Council Chairman’s name in the case based on a complaint filed by Mohan Gudasalmani on January 25. The case is related to the Sarvodaya Education Trust in Dharwad headed by Horatti. Gudasalmani had alleged that Horatti had instigated five persons to assault him and his associates. Horatti was in Bengaluru when the alleged incident occurred.

“Satare was made a scapegoat in the case. I was in Bengaluru when the case was registered against me. It is a grave lapse by the police to register a case against any person without verifying the facts,” Horatti told reporters.

“The day after the FIR was registered, Superintendent of Police P Krishnakanth called me over the phone informing me about the case. He even apologised and admitted that it was a mistake by him,” Horatti added.

The government should have initiated action on the guilty instead of targeting a lower rung official, he stated.

Opposing action against Satare, Dalit leaders claimed that Satare was resting at his house as he was suffering from Covid-19 when the incident took place.

