Police intensify night patrolling as crime rate rises

With the crime rate on the rise in Hassan district, the police have intensified night patrolling.

It may be mentioned that an elderly couple was smothered to death for gains at Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday night. A beggar woman, bludgeoned to death and raped, captured on CCTV camera, shocked the people of the district. Following a series of crimes across the district, the police have intensified night patrolling. The people, moving on the roads in a suspicious manner after 10 pm, are stopped and enquired. If necessary, they are taken to the police station, for further enquiry.

According to the police, youth have turned to robbery for easy money, due to Covid crisis. Many have confessed that they got into robbery, to earn money as they could not find jobs, said the police.