Police intensify night patrolling as crime rate rises

Police intensify night patrolling as crime rate rises

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Hassan,
  • Aug 31 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2020, 22:25 ist
The police take people, who were creating public nuisance, into custody in Hassan recently.

With the crime rate on the rise in Hassan district, the police have intensified night patrolling.

It may be mentioned that an elderly couple was smothered to death for gains at Channarayapatna taluk on Saturday night. A beggar woman, bludgeoned to death and raped, captured on CCTV camera, shocked the people of the district. Following a series of crimes across the district, the police have intensified night patrolling. The people, moving on the roads in a suspicious manner after 10 pm, are stopped and enquired. If necessary, they are taken to the police station, for further enquiry.

According to the police, youth have turned to robbery for easy money, due to Covid crisis. Many have confessed that they got into robbery, to earn money as they could not find jobs, said the police.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

crime rate
Hassan

What's Brewing

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

Earth may have been wet ever since it formed: Study

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

22-metre asteroid to pass by Earth on September 1: NASA

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

Donald Trump, vicar of fear and violence

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

What happened in Portland? Here's what we know

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

The Lead: Vir Das on releasing comedy specials online

 