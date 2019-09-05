Police investigating suspicious satellite calls: Bommai

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that some suspicious satellite phone calls were made from forest areas in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada and Mangaluru.

Police are investigating and are collecting more information, he told media persons.

On DKS issue

He said proper bundobust is made to prevent violence during the protests after the arrest D K Shivakumar, especially in Ramnagaram and Kanakapura.

There is no question of BJP being happy or sad for the arrest of Shivakumar. We are for impartial probe, he noted.

Congress calling it vindictive politics itself is a politics. It is not a new case at all, and an investigation was being conducted for over two years, Bommai added.