Police personnel bat for facility quarantine

With a few police personnel, who tested positive for Covid-19, succumbing, the Police department has recommended the infected personnel to be under facility quarantine, rather than home quarantine.

As per the guidelines, those who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms can be under home isolation or under home care. But, the police officials are advocating for facility quarantine for their personnel, after a constable attached to Nanjangud Police station, B Mahadevaswamy, died due to the infection on August 27.

Mahadevaswamy was under home quarantine at the Police Quarters in Nanjangud after he tested positive. But, he developed sudden health issues and died within a few hours. A police officer said that he would have survived, if he was under facility quarantine as there are care takers.

An officer said, Mahadevaswamy was diabetic and he did not disclose this until the last minute. “He developed breathing problem and could not get treatment immediately, which might have led to the death. Now, the department has decided to verify the health history of the victim. Until now, five police personnel have died of health issues since July, in Mysuru.”

An officer said, the personnel don’t get adequate care and there will be no one to take care of them at home.

“A majority of them are residing at police quarters. In many cases, the victims hesitate to take help of the family members, due to fear of transmitting the disease and feel uncomfortable. I have asked my colleagues to opt for facility quarantine. For us, our staff and their family is important. It is my duty to protect them,” he said.

The higher officials have directed all policemen to undergo facility quarantine, if they develop health issues. An officer said, the personnel, also Covid warriors, are working in a tight schedule and many of them are under pressure. “We need our staff and their family to be healthy. Thus, I recommend them to go for facility quarantine,” he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police R Shivakumar said that Covid infected persons are given extra care and their health history will be studied.

According to sources, while nearly 125 police constables of Mysuru district police tested positive for Covid, 55 of them recovered. Similarly, 322 personnel attached to Mysuru City Police tested positive for Covid and 230 of them recovered. Nearly, 90 personnel are under quarantine.