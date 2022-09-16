Cops question four men for stopping interfaith marriage

Police question four men for stopping interfaith marriage in Karnataka

The statements of the couple have been recorded and the men have been sent back to their native places

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  Sep 16 2022, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 14:23 ist

Four youths have been questioned by the police in connection with the stopping of the interfaith marriage of a Hindu girl with a Muslim boy at Chikkamagaluru. 

Police said they have questioned the four -- Shyam, Parthibhan, Guru and Prasad Gowda -- and later released them on station bail 

The statements of the couple have been recorded and the men have been sent back to their native places. 

In his complaint, the Muslim youth said, "We were in a relationship for the last two years and decided to marry at the sub-registrar's office in Chikkamagaluru. We had filed an application through an advocate. The four youths, who got information about the marriage, intervened and stopped the marriage. I was abused and assaulted also." 

The police have booked cases against the four under IPC Section 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). 

