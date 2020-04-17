Police raid illegal sand extraction unit: 1 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, Bantwal police raided an illegal sand extraction unit on the banks of river Phalguni at Kariyangala and arrested a lorry driver, besides seizing boats, lorry and loads of sand.
The accused had carried out sand extraction illegally by violating the guidelines of lockdown.
In connection with the case, police arrested tipper lorry driver Panduranga and seized property worth Rs 20 lakhs.
Police also seized 10 loads of sand, one tipper lorry and three boats used to extract sand.
Police have booked cases against Akesh, Naveen, Shakeer and Kabeer for allegedly involving in illegal sand extraction.
The Wuhan lab at the core of a virus controversy
China virus epicentre Wuhan raises death toll by 50%
'Cloud brightening' to protect Great Barrier Reef?
Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws
Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump
2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian
Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown
USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use
Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week