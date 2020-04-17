Police raid illegal sand extraction unit: 1 arrested

Acting on a tip-off, Bantwal police raided an illegal sand extraction unit on the banks of river Phalguni at Kariyangala and arrested a lorry driver, besides seizing boats, lorry and loads of sand. 

The accused had carried out sand extraction illegally by violating the guidelines of lockdown.

In connection with the case, police arrested tipper lorry driver Panduranga and seized property worth Rs 20 lakhs.

Police also seized 10 loads of sand, one tipper lorry and three boats used to extract sand.

Police have booked cases against Akesh, Naveen, Shakeer and Kabeer for allegedly involving in illegal sand extraction.

 

