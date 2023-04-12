Police recover huge cache of wild animal parts in Karnataka's Vijayapura district

The criminal investigation department (CID - Forest mobile squad) of Belagavi division on Wednesday, arrested a native of Maharashtra and recovered a huge cache of animal parts, including blackbucks pelts, horns, skulls, sloth bears teeth, jungle cat jaws and paws, among others.

Speaking to DH, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CID - Forest mobile squad) Muttanna Saravagol said that they have arrested one Pavan Jafar Bholesa (60), a resident of Nasik in Maharashtra, at Bagalur village in Sindagi taluk, Vijayapura district, while he was trying to sell wild animal parts.

Police have recovered 807 monitor lizard penis, 116 sea fans, two jungle cats paws and nails, three nails and four teeth of sloth bears, 28 pond herons legs, 73 spotted owls feathers, 32 mongoose legs and jaws, 26 wild boar teeth, four blackbuck horns, two blackbuck trophies, and seven blackbuck pelts.

The majority of these animals are protected under the Schedule-I and II of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Sources said that the police acted on a tip-off and caught the accused red-handed in the wildlife trade. Most of the animal parts that were recovered by the CID - Forest Cell are used for medical purposes, while blackbuck pelts are used for trophies.

Muttanna said investigations are on to assert if there were others involved in the wildlife trade. Preliminary investigations have revealed that crimes might have taken place in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The recovered parts will be sent to the Forest department and Forensic centres, he added.

A case has been registered and the accused has been sent to judicial custody.