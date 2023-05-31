Police rescue 19 people forced to work as bonded labourers in Hassan

The police have rescued 19 people, who were allegedly forced to work like bonded labourers at Cheluvanahalli coming under Banavara police station limits, in the taluk.

Two people have been arrested in this connection.

Addressing media persons, SP Hariram Shankar said two persons --- Munesh and Anil --- have been arrested. Munesh, who is said to be the prime accused, is already involved in such an incident earlier and was out on bail, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Banavara police and a team of officials, including Assistant Commissioner Kripalini and Tahsildar Vidya Vibha Rathod, raided the village on May 26. Upon inquiry, the labourers involved in the ginger harvest claimed that they were not being paid and made to work as bonded labourers.

Munesh, who met 19 labourers from Gadag, Ballari, Kalaburagi and other districts, at the Arsikere railway station, assured them of work. Later, with the help of one Anil, all of them were brought to his field. They were provided food, accommodation and liquor. But wages were not paid.

It is said that they were made to stay in a shed, which was fenced to ensure they do not go out. Munesh used to take them in vehicles to Banavara, Anathi, Kembalu and other places to work in ginger fields. They were taken back to the shed at 6 pm.

The labourers could not inform anybody as they had no mobile phones. A few locals had informed the police, who acted swiftly and rescued them, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act. Munesh has three cases against him at Arsikere rural police station and Dudda police station, according to police.