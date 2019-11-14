Police rescue runaway children with auto drivers' help

Three school children from Davangere district, who reportedly ran away from home after their parents' refused to buy fireworks for them, has been rescued by police with the help of auto drivers on Wednesday.

According to police, Prashanth, Karthik and Aaditya, students of government school in Doddabati near Harihar, Davangere district, arrived at railway station in the evening after coming to Shivamogga by road.

Suspecting their behaviour, autorickshaw drivers enquired them about the reason for coming to Shivamogga. First, they told the reason was that their parents' refused to purchase fireworks. Later, they told that they had plan to go to Goa via Shivamogga. Beweildered by their statements, the drivers took them to Jayanagar police station.

Police succeeded in establishing contact with parents of the trio with the help of school teacher.

The three children will be sent back to their native place, police added.