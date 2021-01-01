Police rescues minor girl from marriage in Udupi

Police rescues minor girl from marriage in Udupi

Acting on a tipoff, officials raided the hall and stopped the child marriage

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jan 01 2021, 01:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2021, 09:22 ist
Credit: DH File Photo/Representative Image

Udupi district child protection unit (DCPU) officials prevented the marriage of a 17-year-old girl with a 28-year-old man at Talluru Guddeyanagadi in Kundapur taluk on Thursday.

All preparations were in place for solemnising the marriage at Maha Ganapathi auditorium in Trasi with more than 200 guests in attendance. Acting on a tipoff, officials raided the hall and stopped the child marriage.

The officials informed relatives of both the bride and the bridegroom about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act 2006 and obtained an undertaking from the family, auditorium owners and priests that they will not violate the Act.

