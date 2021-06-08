Police resume verification of vehicles for lockdown violations

Mysuru city traffic police resumed interception and verification of vehicles and seizure for violation of Covid lockdown guidelines, as there is a change in the rules since Monday.

Personnel of the Law and Order wing of the Police Department are also deputed for the purpose and a total of 196 vehicles were seized on Monday.

According to a press note, issued by the office of Police Commissioner Chandragupta, the seized vehicles include 156 two-wheelers, 28 cars and nine autorickshaws.