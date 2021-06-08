Police resume verification of vehicles for lockdown violations

Police resume verification of vehicles for violations

T R Sathish Kumar
Traffic Police intercept vehicles at Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle in Mysuru, recently. DH Photo

Mysuru city traffic police resumed interception and verification of vehicles and seizure for violation of Covid lockdown guidelines, as there is a change in the rules since Monday.

Personnel of the Law and Order wing of the Police Department are also deputed for the purpose and a total of 196 vehicles were seized on Monday.

According to a press note, issued by the office of Police Commissioner Chandragupta, the seized vehicles include 156 two-wheelers, 28 cars and nine autorickshaws.

