Police seize 52 e-cigarettes in Uppinangady near Mangaluru; seller arrested

The Uppinangady police have taken a 27-year-old man, Sheikh Shahid, to custody for selling e-cigarettes at a mobile shop at Uppinangady.

The accused is a resident of Narimogaru in Puttur. Acting on a tip off, Puttur rural Circle Inspector Ravi B S conducted a raid and recovered 52 e-cigarettes of various flavour of cucumber, lychee, blue mint, blue razz, strawberry, tangerine, sour apple.

The police have registered a case under section 7 and 8 of Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes(Production, Manufacture,Import, Export,Transport,Sale,Distribution,Storage and Advertisement) Act 2019. The value of the total seized e-cigarettes is Rs 26,000.

DK SP Dr Vikram Amathe said that it may be the second case in the state after the act was passed.