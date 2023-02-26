Police seize e-cigarettes in Uppinangady; seller held

Police seize 52 e-cigarettes in Uppinangady near Mangaluru; seller arrested

The accused is a resident of Narimogaru in Puttur

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 26 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 12:31 ist
Banned e-cigarettes seized by the police. Credit: Special Arrangement

The Uppinangady police have taken a 27-year-old man, Sheikh Shahid, to custody for selling e-cigarettes at a mobile shop at Uppinangady.

The accused is a resident of Narimogaru in Puttur. Acting on a tip off, Puttur rural Circle Inspector Ravi B S conducted a raid and recovered 52 e-cigarettes of various flavour of cucumber, lychee, blue mint, blue razz, strawberry, tangerine, sour apple.

The police have registered a case under  section 7 and 8 of Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes(Production, Manufacture,Import, Export,Transport,Sale,Distribution,Storage and Advertisement) Act 2019. The value of the total seized e-cigarettes is Rs 26,000.

DK SP Dr Vikram Amathe said that it may be the second case in the state after the act was passed.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uppinangady
e-cigarettes
Karnataka
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

Strides of pride

Strides of pride

And Tintin lives on

And Tintin lives on

DH Toon | A fine host

DH Toon | A fine host

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

French documentary, Spanish girl win big at Berlinale

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

 