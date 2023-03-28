Police seize Rs 6.10 lakh in Udupi, Mangaluru

Police seize Rs 6.10 lakh in Udupi, Mangaluru

According to the police, Abdul Khader Jailani and driver Ahmed Kabir were transporting the unaccounted money

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi/Mangaluru,
  • Mar 28 2023, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 14:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The police in Udupi and Mangaluru have seized a total of Rs 6.10 lakh  in cash at the Hejamadi check post in Udupi and the Nanthoor check post in Mangaluru.

According to the police, Abdul Khader Jailani and driver Ahmed Kabir were transporting the unaccounted money, amounting to Rs five lakh in a bundle of Rs 500 notes, in a car from Mangaluru going towards Udupi. They did not possess any documents for transporting the money. The Padubidri police seized the car and cash and have registered a case.

Also Read | Bengaluru constable complains to President of India against inspector, suspended

In a separate case, the Kadri police in Mangaluru have seized Rs 1.10 lakh in cash that was being transported in a car. When a team of police led by PSI Shyam V Pavaskar were checking vehicles at Nanthoor check post, they found Rs 1.10 lakh cash in a bag inside the car. Anil from Kasargod and Shamil from Munnipadi failed to provide any documents and suitable explanation for carrying the cash.The police have seized the cash.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Udupi
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

UK's Camilla: From palace margins to royal limelight

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Walt Disney Co begins 7,000 layoffs

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

DH Toon | Oppn stir: 'Trying to defame the shameless'

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

Scientists find water inside glass beads on the Moon

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

1 of the 8 Namibian cheetahs brought to India dies

 