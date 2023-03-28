Police seize Rs 6.10 lakh in Udupi, Mangaluru

The police in Udupi and Mangaluru have seized a total of Rs 6.10 lakh in cash at the Hejamadi check post in Udupi and the Nanthoor check post in Mangaluru.

According to the police, Abdul Khader Jailani and driver Ahmed Kabir were transporting the unaccounted money, amounting to Rs five lakh in a bundle of Rs 500 notes, in a car from Mangaluru going towards Udupi. They did not possess any documents for transporting the money. The Padubidri police seized the car and cash and have registered a case.

Also Read | Bengaluru constable complains to President of India against inspector, suspended

In a separate case, the Kadri police in Mangaluru have seized Rs 1.10 lakh in cash that was being transported in a car. When a team of police led by PSI Shyam V Pavaskar were checking vehicles at Nanthoor check post, they found Rs 1.10 lakh cash in a bag inside the car. Anil from Kasargod and Shamil from Munnipadi failed to provide any documents and suitable explanation for carrying the cash.The police have seized the cash.