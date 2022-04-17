Police should be given free hand, says former ADGP Bhaskar Rao

Former ADGP turned AAP leader Bhaskar Rao claimed that no riot nor violence would have taken place, had the police been given free hand.

Speaking to media persons in Dharwad on Sunday, referring to the violent clashes in old Hubballi on Saturday late night, he said police personnel who acquired transfers through recommendations of local legislators tend to show more loyalty to politicians who helped them out, than to their superiors in the department.

"Many inspectors and constables are loyal to MLAs and ministers for helping them get postings of their choice and they will be engaged in saluting and pleasing their political mentors, forgetting their basic duties as policemen. Many a times it is seen that they take orders from politicians rather than their immediate superiors", said Rao.

Rao further stated that this would lead to lack of discipline and professionalism in police job, and had they been left to themselves, would have controlled the crime and maintained law and order efficiently.

Intervention of politicians and the police officials yielding to it let things loose, he added.

Rao said that provocative statements by politicians just to get political mileage often results in getting two communities against each other, which further disturbs the law and order.

He said the transfer of police officials should be completely left to the superiors in department and things will fall in line automatically.

