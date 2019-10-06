Police take 145 people into custody

The city police took 145 persons, members of the Mahisha Dasara Celebration Committee into custody and released them for making an attempt to offer floral tributes to the Mahishasura statue, atop the Chamundi Hill, for trying to take out a protest march on Saturday.

A team, led by Urilingapeddi Mutt seer Jnanaprakash Swami, made an attempt to take out a protest rally from the Town Hall to Chamundi Hill, after offering floral tributes to the statue of Ambedkar. But the police took them into custody.

Another team from Tavarakatte made an attempt to offer floral tribute to the statue of Mahishasura atop the hill.

The police took them into custody. The protestors and the police had an altercation.

The police took all the protesters to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) Grounds and released them later. Dalit Sangarsh Samiti convener Bettaiah Kote said that the police denied permission to offer floral tributes to the statue of Mahishasura.

Nearly 5,000 people from across the district were supposed to arrive in the city. But the police did not allow them to reach the city, he alleged.