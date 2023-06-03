M'luru cops to get bond from last 5 yrs' 'moral police'

Police to secure bond from accused involved in moral policing in last 5 years

The police personnel will be deployed near vulnerable areas from 5 pm to 10 pm

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 03 2023, 22:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 22:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said that the city police have identified all those people involved in the incidents of ‘moral policing’ in the last five years within the city limits and the police will secure indemnity bond for a year from them.

Preventive case will be booked against them under CrPC 107 and 110.

The suspects will have to pay the fine for any breach of peace during the bond period, he said.

All the seven arrested in connection with the moral policing case reported at Someshwara Beach on June 1 have been remanded in judicial custody till June 14. The report on the minor has been submitted to Juvenile Justice Board to take further action, said the Commissioner.

DCP (law and order) Anshu Kumar said, following the moral policing incident reported at Someshwara beach, the Commissioner of police has asked the police to increase patrolling in vulnerable areas including beaches, malls where people gather in large numbers. The police personnel will be deployed near these vulnerable areas from 5 pm to 10 pm, so that any untoward behaviour could be dealt as per the law.

Even if someone is found smoking or drinking alcohol or creating ruckus on the road, they will be dealt as per the law.

The Commissioner of police said that the city police have recovered Rs 1.90 lakh from nine people who have violated bond conditions in the last one year. A total of 62 rowdy sheeters have been externed from the commissionerate limits during the year. Regular offenders are booked under preventive measures. In fact, the city police have secured 1200 bonds from the accused who were involved in various unlawful activities in the city.

Karnataka
Mangaluru
Crime

