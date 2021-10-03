Police to use test kits to detect ganja consumption

In a first in the city, police have started using test kits to detect if a person has consumed ganja or not. If they test positive, police fines them Rs 10,000 and they may be sentenced to six months imprisonment.

On the first day, Shivamogga police registered two cases in Doddapete police station limits.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said following the rise in ganja cases in the district, police have decided to use test kits. Urine samples will be collected for the test. Based on it, cases would be registered against such persons. The test would also reveal the type of drug taken.

He said police have been informed on utilisation of the kit and doctors in District McGann Teaching General Hospital in the city have conducted demonstration for the benefit of police.

