Police to use test kits to detect ganja consumption

Police to use test kits to detect ganja consumption

On the first day, Shivamogga police registered two cases in Doddapete police station limits

Nrupathunga S K
Nrupathunga S K, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • Oct 03 2021, 06:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 06:13 ist
Credit: iStock Images

In a first in the city, police have started using test kits to detect if a person has consumed ganja or not. If they test positive, police fines them Rs 10,000 and they may be sentenced to six months imprisonment. 

On the first day, Shivamogga police registered two cases in Doddapete police station limits.

Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad said following the rise in ganja cases in the district, police have decided to use test kits. Urine samples will be collected for the test. Based on it, cases would be registered against such persons. The test would also reveal the type of drug taken. 

He said police have been informed on utilisation of the kit and doctors in District McGann Teaching General Hospital in the city have conducted demonstration for the benefit of police. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

shivamogga
Drugs
ganja
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Largest khadi national flag unfurled in Ladakh

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Lucknow's Bara Imambara bans entry for girls in shorts

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

Kashmir beekeepers head south for warmth, honey & cash

The Mahatma in Kannada

The Mahatma in Kannada

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Small changes you can make today to prevent weight gain

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

Scrolls & Leaves | The lost port of Muziris

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

 