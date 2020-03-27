Police wield batons to disperse crowd at APMC yard

Police wield batons to disperse crowd at Hubballi APMC yard

Manjunath Venkataraman
Manjunath Venkataraman, DHNS,
  • Mar 27 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 00:23 ist
Police forcibly shift a youth while dispersing crowd at the wholesale vegetable market at the APMC yard in Hubballi on Friday. DH photo

Wholesale vegetable market at Amargol APMC yard in the city on Friday witnessed a mad rush and chaos, forcing the police to wield batons to disperse the crowd.

The police resorted to lathi-charge when hundreds of people, including the vendors, traders, farmers and retain buyers caught breaching social distancing, an infection control measure introduced in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.   

After the police started wielding lathis to disperse crowds, the vendors and farmers fled the scene, abandoning the vegetables/produce. Stray cattle had a feast, while a few people grabbed the opportunity that came their way and made away with vegetables for free.

Farmers and traders complained that they incurred huge loss as vegetables could not be sold due to the lathi-charge.

Closing down regular vegetable markets at Janata Bazaar, Durgadabail, Sarafgatti, Ganeshpet, Hirepet, and Old Hubballi, and those in Dharwad, the Hubballi-Dharwad Mahanagara Palike (HDMP) arranged makeshift markets at Nehru Stadium, Eidgah Maidan, Old Bus Stand, New Bus Stand, Heggeri ground, and Settlement ground in Hubballi. 

Panic-stricken people were seen breaching social distancing, despite the fact that distance boxes were marked at all makeshift markets. The police had a torrid time in forcing the people in maintaining distance. Three hours of time was given for the business at these retail
markets.

Later in the day, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar inspected APMC vegetable market and Nehru Stadium, along with Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan and other officials.

He instructed the officials to decentralise vegetable markets, to avoid crowding, and take steps to make retailers supply vegetables to different localities, using mini-goods vehicles or push-carts.

Officials are instructed to take steps to arrange a wholesale vegetable market at different places at the APMC yard itself, to avoid crowding. Retailers should supply vegetables to all localities in all wards, Shettar added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Karnataka
Hubballi
APMC yard
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Humour finds its way through coronavirus stresses

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

Virus test results in mins? Scientists doubt accuracy

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

COVID-19 is last straw for Bengaluru's ailing toy shops

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Indonesian volcano erupts, spews massive ash cloud

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

Homeless more worried about food than COVID-19

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

After exile, 'Ramayan' makes comeback

 