Politicians must not wear green shawls: Seer

Shivamurthy Shivacharya, the pontiff of Sirigere-based Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath, instructed political leaders not to wear green shawls for the sake of farmers. If they want to do so, they must resign from their posts in the party. Farmer organisations must stay away from active politics.

The pontiff made the statement while attending an event at Kuvempu Rangamandir in Shivamogga on Wednesday that saw the release of 'Hasiru Haadiya Kathana', a book by farmer leader H R Basavarajappa. Shivacharya also said that while political parties have many wings for farmers, they must use “party shawls” and not “green shawls”.

In his speech, Shivacharya said that Basavanna was not identified as a social reformer on the basis of birth. According to the seer, the 12th century social reformer had launched a united struggle against the caste system by including people of various castes. The pontiff, in his speech, said he regretted that the caste system that was alive before Basavanna had now become part of Lingayat religion. He also said that caste discrimination was evident among sub-castes, which was not a healthy trend.

According to Shivacharya, farmer organisations witnessed division when politicians used the colour green for political gains and pitted farmers as political leaders.

Shivacharya said that the Covid-19 pandemic provided an opportunity for Basavarajappa to register his struggle as a farmer leader, so his book could become a source of inspiration for youth and the next generation.