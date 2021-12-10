Polling for Legislative Council begins in Belagavi

Polling for the election for the Legislative Council from the twin-member Belgaum Local Authorities Constituency began at about 8 am on Friday.

Early birds to cast their votes included MLAs Abhay Patil and Anil Benake and MP Mangala Angadi.

The winter chill also resulted in voters who were also local body members preferring to cast votes late.

It's a triangular contest in Belgaum with six candidates in fray. BJP has fielded sitting MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath. Congress has fielded MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar's brother Channaraj Hattiholi. Independent Lakhan Jarkiholi with three others is in the fray.

