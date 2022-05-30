Pond fish hunting turns violent in Karnataka

Situation turned tense as those participating in Kere Bete (fish hunting in pond) indulged in stoning at Doddakere at Kanagodu village in the district on Sunday.

Ten persons were arrested in connection with the incident, said the police.

Over 5,000 persons participated in the Kere Bete organised by the Eshwar temple committee carrying Koon (a bamboo basket locally prepared to catch fish). The committee had collected Rs 600 from each person as fee.

The participants lost cool as they could not get enough quantities of fish they expected. They demanded the committee members to return their money. The members, sensing the dangerous situation, fled from the spot, which irked the participants, according to sources. They visited several houses in the village in an attempt to trace the members. This followed arguments and skirmishes, added the sources.

“People from Shiralkoppa, Anavatti, Sorab, Dasanakoppa and surrounding areas had come for Kere Bete. They resorted to stone throwing as they failed to catch the quantities of fish they expected. They also stoned policemen,” an eye witness, told DH. “Situation is under control. There are reports that the participants damaged properties. The police are collecting details from the organisers. Action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” Uttara Kannada SP S Badarinath said.