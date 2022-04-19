Pontiffs seek Dingaleshwara Swami to disclose specifics

Pontiffs of various mutts in the state on Tuesday sought Dingaleshwara Swami of the Balehosur Mutt in Gadag district to disclose specific details regarding his demands for a 30% commission to release grants to religious institutions.

"Dingaleshwara Swami's statement has fuelled confusion among pontiffs and political leaders, besides creating unrest in society. He should specify the commission amount given and details of its beneficiaries. His statement has embarrassed many pontiffs," Shadakshara Mutt's Rudramuni Swami told reporters at the mutt in Tiptur in Tumakuru district.

He said, "The government releases grants to the Muzrai department which in turn disburses among the mutts in form of cheques. How is it possible for the government to deduct 30% and release the rest?"

Kuppuru Thammadihalli Viraktha Mutt's Dr Abhinavadeshikendra Swami demanded Dingaleshwara Swami stop making such statements.

They said that former chief ministers B S Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai never expected anything while releasing grants.

Puravarga Hiremath's Dr Maheshwar Shivacharya Swami and Doddametikukrek's Chandrashekharsiddabasava Swami were present.

Niranjananandapuri Swami of Kaginele Mahasamsthana Mutt in Haveri termed the allegation as far being true.

"It is wrong to blame the government," he said at Gajendragad in Gadag district.

"Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has earmarked Rs 19 crore to the Union of Backward and Dalit Pontiffs. D V Sadananda Gowda, H D Kumaraswamy, Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa, as chief ministers, released grants. The funds are deposited to the deputy commissioner's account and then are released to various mutts. Nobody has paid even a paise as commission," he said.

'Subject seers for narco-analysis for truth'

Dingaleshwara Swami demanded narco-analysis on pontiffs so that they disclosed truth regarding the commission given.

"Barring the Muzrai Department, the pontiffs have paid commission to receive grants from all other departments. They are unable to say anything openly. Truth will be out if they are subjected to Narco-analysis," he said.

"Receipts are given by mutts when donations are received. Will officers and elected representatives receiving bribes give any receipts?" Dingaleshwara Swami asked, reacting to the Chief Minister's demand to produce documents for the charge.

"Of 75 lakh sanctioned to the Mutt, the officials have demanded Rs 25 lakh. Do you need any more evidence than this?" he sought to know.

