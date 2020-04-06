Poor wait for food, milk in Chikkaballapur

Several poor, homeless and destitutes in the city are facing difficulties to get food, following the lockdown order issued by the government.

They said they are not even getting the additional milk from dairies which has to be distributed among the poor following the government's order. The milk is reaching the rich, the charged.

It is learnt that the Chikkaballapur is getting 3,000 litres of milk per day for free distribution. It is supplied to 31 wards of the city through watermen. However, it is alleged that the City Municipal council members intervene in the milk distribution and distribute the milk to whoever they want.

Despite this, some people are distributing grocery items to the needy in the city. But the government has failed to provide food or groceries for free of cost to the poor, destitute or to the homeless, several labourers charged.

Sharadamma, a resident of Thippenahalli, said, "I was working at a hotel in the city. Recently, the hotel was closed following the lockdown. The hotel owner had asked me to go to my village. The people in our village don't want me to enter the village. I am into begging now."

Mukthiyar, who was waiting for food near Indira Canteen, said, "I am working as a coolie. I don't have a job now. When I went to the Indira canteen for lunch, they are asking money for the food. I have spent all my earnings."

When contacted, CMC Commissioner Lohith said, "Milk is being properly distributed in the city. Even we are distributing the food for those who have no food."