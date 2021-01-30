Portal to tap into CSR funds: Policy panel

Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission vice-chairperson B J Puttaswamy on Saturday said that the government had developed a dedicated portal called 'Akanksha' to tap into CSR funds for development works.

"The portal allows government departments to make use of CSR funds by matching them with the schemes of corporate companies," Puttaswamy said.

He also said a request had been made to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to adopt a dashboard to bring administrative reforms. "This will help citizens get whatever information they want from wherever they are," Puttaswamy said.

The Commission has made specific suggestions to government departments keeping the upcoming 2021-22 budget in mind, he said. "Programmes will be formulated to improve progress under Sustainable Development Goals and bring Karnataka on top," he said.