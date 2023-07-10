Portion of service road at Santhekatte in Karnataka collapses

A portion of the service road, where the work on underpass at Santhekatte on NH 66 is in progress, caved in on Monday morning.
Heaps of mud removed for the underpass construction also collapsed.
Also Read | Rain deficit falls to 25%; 5-day yellow alert for coastal districts
The service road has been damaged fully and the movement of vehicles on the service road has been restricted.
The construction of the underpass began on January 16 and the work has been moving at a snail’s pace. Mounds of soil have also fallen on the retaining wall of the underpass.
Santhekatte and Nayampalli residents have expressed concern over losing access to the road.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Himachal rains: 20 people stranded in Manali rescued
SRK's 'Jawan' 'prevue' takes social media by storm
Jammu-Srinagar NH closed for 3rd consecutive day
Misunderstood Shaw hopes to change narrative
Behind the eye of the needle
Ukraine celebrates return of PoW Azov commanders
India tops Threads download globally, trumps Brazil, US
Out on bail, Indo-Pak 'PUBG couple' plan new chapter
Two tiger cubs born at Rajasthan's Sariska Reserve
SP worker gets bouncers to 'guard' tomatoes at his shop