Service road caves in at Santhekatte in Karnataka

Portion of service road at Santhekatte in Karnataka collapses

The construction of the underpass began on January 16 and the work has been moving at a snail’s pace

Manjushree G Naik
Manjushree G Naik, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jul 10 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 14:11 ist
The portion of the service road at Santhekatte on NH 66 collapsed on Monday morning. Credit: Special arrangement

A portion of the service road, where the work on underpass at Santhekatte on NH 66 is in progress, caved in on Monday morning.

Heaps of mud removed for the underpass construction also collapsed.

Also Read | Rain deficit falls to 25%; 5-day yellow alert for coastal districts

The service road has been damaged fully and the movement of vehicles on the service road has been restricted.

The construction of the underpass began on January 16 and the work has been moving at a snail’s pace. Mounds of soil have also fallen on the retaining wall of the underpass.

Santhekatte and Nayampalli residents have expressed concern over losing access to the road.

Karnataka
Udupi

