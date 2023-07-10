Portion of service road at Santhekatte in Karnataka collapses

A portion of the service road, where the work on underpass at Santhekatte on NH 66 is in progress, caved in on Monday morning.

Heaps of mud removed for the underpass construction also collapsed.

The service road has been damaged fully and the movement of vehicles on the service road has been restricted.

The construction of the underpass began on January 16 and the work has been moving at a snail’s pace. Mounds of soil have also fallen on the retaining wall of the underpass.

Santhekatte and Nayampalli residents have expressed concern over losing access to the road.