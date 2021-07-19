Post-Covid CMV infection detected, treated in Hubballi

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in the digestive system, as a post-Covid complication, was detected in a patient with severe symptoms admitted at a private hospital in Hubballi.

A 39-year-old woman from Ranebennur in Haveri district, who was on ventilator at KLE Suchirayu Hospital in the city, tested positive for CMV. She was treated with IV Ganciclovir, and was discharged on Monday, after she recovered.

"After she had black tarry stools and her hemoglobin was dropping, CMV enteritis was susepected. Endoscopy showed large ulcers in small intestine and stomach. DNA PCR test report turned positive for CMV," said Dr Naveenkumar Hosalli of Shuchirayu Hospital.

CMV is dormant in the body of many people, and it can also infect any organ when the immune system is weakened. Many patients usually present with abdominal pain and blood in stools, and this infection can happen after organ transplant also. CMV as a post-Covid complication is for the first time reported in Hubballi, he noted.

Admitted on June 1 with Covid-19 symptoms, along with severe hypoxia, majority lung involvement and submissive pulmonary thromboembolism, the patient was under ICU care since then. She was also revived after she sustained cardio pulmonary arrest. She was treated by a multi-disciplinary team.

Dr Hosalli said, ulcers in intestine resulting in blood loss might have been caused by stress or steroids which also cause immune suppression. CMV can be fatal without early diagnosis and treatment. Ganciclovir has to be given for three to four weeks, he added.