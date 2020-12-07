Post-GI tag for tur, authorities to feel quality pulse

The Geographical Indication (GI) tag was announced for the tur crop last year, but not all tur growers of Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts will benefit.

Only those farmers who grow quality tur will get the tag which was accorded in August 2019, after a series of tests are conducted by the Krishi Vignana Kendras.

The authorities concerned are still scouting for merchants who are ready to invest crores of rupees to procure thousands of quintals of quality tur.

Dr Jayaprakash Nidagundi, head, intellectual property rights cell, University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, admitted the delay in getting benefits of the GI tag for tur.

Procedural delays

“We are not ready to give the tag to farmers in a hurry as there are chances of the brand getting a bad name in the market, if low quality tur is supplied. The benefits are getting delayed due to procedural problems,” he said.

Nidagundi has conducted four meetings of the inspection committee which he heads. The members include the Tur Board managing director, head of the Krishi Vignana Kendra in Kalaburagi, two farmers’ organisations and a few farmers.

Rating barometers

“We are planning to include about 2,000 tur growers initially for the tag. Before this, a soil test should be conducted, so that quality tur is assured. The crop will get GI tag only if potassium and calcium content is high in tur. Quality is very important for the brand to retain its image in the market for long. GI tag will be in force from 2019 to 2029 and can be renewed, if need be. If the tag is accorded to the produce, farmers get 15% higher price than the market price,” the scientist said.

The growers should understand that not all tur farmers will get the tag. Those farmers who meet the standards and quality will get the tag, he said.

“There is a need to stop the flow of tur being grown in neighbouring Solapur and Vijayapura to the Kalaburagi market. Once the tag is given, the produce should reach the place of sale with a brand name. If it is exported, the peasants get more price,” Nidagundi said.

Testing centres

Basavaraj Ingin, a farmers’ leader, said quality testing centres should be established at all taluk places, so that growers get the benefits of the tag at the earliest.

“We have failed to make the best use of the tag even after a year. A brand name should be given to tur by segregating quality produce as per the yardsticks. Neither the growers nor the buyers will benefit till a brand name is given,” he said.