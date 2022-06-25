Belagavi: Foetuses had congenital defects, says report

Post mortem report says foetuses discarded in Belagavi had gross congenital development anomalies

Inquiry by Health Department officials had revealed that they were disposed by Venkatesh Maternity and Scanning Centre

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Jun 25 2022, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 22:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Post mortem reports of seven foetuses found disposed in a nullah at Mudalagi Town in Belagavi revealed that six of them were male with gross congenital development anomalies and another was a uterus. 

Inquiry by Health Department officials had revealed that they were disposed by Venkatesh Maternity and Scanning Centre. They were sent to Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences District Hospital Forensic Science Department for post mortem on Friday.  

District Health Officer Dr Mahesh Koni informed that the post mortem report made available on Saturday revealed that six foetuses were male with gross congenital development anamolies and another was a uterus. 

Earlier in the day the maternity Hospital was sealed and other Scanning district were raided to verify records of tests made by them.

Belagavi
India News
Karnataka

