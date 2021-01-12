Postgraduates, engg graduates selected as PCs

Highly-qualified candidates have been recruited for post of police constables with the state police. Out of total 242 women police constables, 210 have higher educational qualification.

All the newly appointed constables participated in the passing out parade of the fifth batch of Women Civil Police Constable, Railways and Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) and second batch of Women Civil Police Constable, held on Tuesday.

Of 210 constables, as many as 26 candidates are with postgraduate degrees, two engineering graduates and the rest are degree holders.

Karnataka Police Academy (KPA) Director Vipul Kumar, who was the chief guest for the programme, called upon the probationary constables to develop more service oriented mindset. The nature of work of the police has changed and the police need to be people-friendly and protect human rights.

Vipul Kumar said that Karnataka State Police have 25% women personnel and are efficient. He also said that training is different from the on field duty and the police must keep on learning every day.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C B Ryshyanth and Deputy Commissioner of Police A N Prakash Gowda were present.