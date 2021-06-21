Potholes pose threat to road users on Bengaluru-Mangaluru national highway

The stretch between Sakleshpur and Heggadde on Bengaluru-Mangaluru National Highway 75 has been badly damaged posing a threat to road users.

The stretch is full of deep potholes and has turned dangerous for vehicle users, especially two-wheeler riders. As it is raining heavily in the region, potholes are filled with rainwater. The loose gravel and soil have been washed away in the rains.

Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and fuel tankers, ply on the route every day. The dilapidated road is causing problems to drivers. Frequent mishaps on the stretch are reported. Several vehicles have been damaged.

Vijayashankar, owner of Bheemeshwara Estate in Sakleshpur, claimed that vehicles get stuck in potholes. Not only do the passengers face problems, but vehicle owners have to spend heavily for repairs.

The four-lane work is under progress on the highway from Hassan to BC Road. A private company bagged the contract in 2017. As per the agreement, the works should have been completed by March 31, 2019. But, the company has given a sub contract to another company and only 50% of the work has been completed so far.

Citing construction of the new road, the existing roads have been neglected. There are no repairs, filling of potholes or asphaltation, said lorry owner Susheel Mani.

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Engineer Janardhan said that potholes could not be filled immediately due to rains. However, the works would be taken up in phases once the rain receded.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president Balu Dinesh has warned of staging a protest if the potholes are not filled immediately.