Power output doubles as Linganamakki reaches max level

Linganamakki dam over the Sharavathy river near Jog falls in Sagar taluk, the lifeline of hydroelectricity in the state, has reached the maximum level of 1819 feet for the 19th time since its establishment.

Sources in KPCL stated that as many as 44,993 cubic feet per second (cusecs) was released from all eleven crest gates of the dam on September 3. The inflow of water was 49,673 cusecs.

Speaking to DH, Sharavathy & Varahi Hydro Projects Chief Engineer Chaithanya Prabhu admitted that quantum of hydropower generation on Sept 1st increased to 21.53 million units (mu) from 13.7 mu as on August 25th and it is likely to increase further in coming days as the dam reached a maximum level of 1819 feet. Of the ten units of Sharavathy Generating Station (SGS), nine, all four units of Gerusoppa station, Linganamakki Power House & Mahatma Gandhi Hydro Electric project are utilizing the Sharavathy river and are generating 1080 MWs (about 1/3 of the state's 3504MW of conventional energy) at present.

He also explained that the quantum of power generated from wind, solar and other energy sources and import would become less in the coming days as power could be generated at a much lower price here.

The cost of a unit of power in SGS is around 43.91 paisa and Rs.1.39 in Mahatma Gandhi Hydro Electric Plant and Rs 1.83 in Gerusoppa.

According to official records, ever since the construction of the Linganamakki dam in 1964, the dam has reached full level only 19 times and the previous occasion was in 2018. It has a capacity to store 156 thousand million cubic feet of water, the largest reservoir in the state.

Meanwhile, Jog Falls has come back to its glory due to the release of water from the dam as tourists throng the place to catch a glimpse.