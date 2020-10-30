Pralhad Joshi slams Congress for demanding proof for Balakot airstrike

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying that recent statements by Pakistan ministers provided evidence that they had been demanding for Balakot airstrike.

"Congress Party had demanded proofs for actions like Balakot airstrike after Pulwama attack, and now, Pakistani leaders' statements about Pulwama attack and release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman have given proofs to the Congress," Pralhad Joshi said.

India has been saying on global platforms that Pakistan supported terrorism. Now, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry has openly accepted that by saying that Pakistan was behind the Pulwama attack. Pakistan MP Ayaz Sadiq saying that Abhinandan was released fearing an attack by India shows how strong the leadership in India is, and its firm stand against terrorism and commitment for its defence forces, Joshi noted.

