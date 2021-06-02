Prasad's residence hotspot for political developments: Vishwanath

MLC A H Vishwanath on Wednesday revealed that the ‘muhurat’ to defeat former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, to topple JD(S)-Congress coalition government and the coronation of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was fixed at MP V Srinivas Prasad’s residence in the city.

Speaking to reporters at Srinivas Prasad’s residence here, Vishwanath said that since 2018, many prominent political decisions were taken at Prasad’s house.

When asked about any fresh ‘muhurat’, Vishwanath said, wait and watch for a few days. “The situation is not right now. We have respect towards Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and he has health issues. We are more concerned towards the health of the state’s administration rather than Yediyurappa’s health,” he said.

To a query on the rift between MP Pratap Simha and Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, Vishwanath said, “The DC is responsible to the pros and cons in the district. The MP should maintain dignity while speaking about the DC. He should have asked about the Covid expenses in a meeting rather issuing statements.” Why is the district in-charge minister silent over the issue, he asked.

Srinivas Prasad said, “It is a fact that there are differences between the party leaders. BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra and Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwara levelled allegations against each other and both have approached the party high command. But, there seems to be no change in leadership during the pandemic. We need to fight the Covid situation first.”

To a query about oxygen tragedy in Chamarajanagar that claimed several lives, Prasad said, “It is not easy to point out one person as everyone are working tirelessly to fight Covid. First, we need to assess the reality and have to guide them to be on a proper track.”