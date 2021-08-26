Pratigna Panchayat launched atop MM Hill

The Panchamasali Lingayat community launched the month-long campaign 'Pratigna Panchayat' urging 2A category reservation from MM Hill in Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district on Thursday.

The community is seeking facilities for Panchamasali lingayats, Maalegowda lingayats and Deeksha lingayats.

The 'Pratigna Panchayat' will pass through Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Mysuru, Mandya, Kodagu, Hassan and also districts in the Kalyana Karnataka region and will culminate in Bengaluru on September 30.

Addressing the gathering, Basava Jayamrutyunjaya Swami said that the campaign is meant to remind the government of its promise.

"It will be held for 36 days. If there is no positive response from the government, it will be continued at Freedom Fighters Park in Bengaluru from October 1," he said.

Around 400 to 500 people were a part of the programme. Former Harihara MLA Shivashankar and others participated.