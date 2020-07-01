Prayer services in Udupi churches from July 6

Churches under Udupi Diocese will hold mass and prayer services from July 6, Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Lobo said.

Earlier, the churches were barred from religious celebrations due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Though the government had allowed churches to resume worship and other activities from June 8, the United Christian Forum for Human Rights, Udupi, had decided not to conduct common worship and other religious activities in the churches of the district until June 30 keeping in mind the health and safety of devotees.

The Forum, which met at the Bishop’s house, to discuss the further course of action, decided to allow the services from July 6.

“As the faithful are without the Holy Mass/ Worship for almost a hundred days, most of them are keen on spiritual nourishment. The Covid-19 situation is worsening day by day. The only alternative we have is to learn to live with the virus with all the precautions. As Sunday will witness total lockdown, it was decided that the churches under Udupi diocese will be opened for people to participate in the mass/worship from July 6. The parish priests shall discuss with the Parish Pastoral Council about the mandatory guidelines before resuming the masses,” the Bishop said.

Due to the lockdown, Sunday Mass/Worship (including Saturday evening) cannot be celebrated for people until August 2. Once the lockdown is lifted, the masses on Sundays can be resumed. Churches falling inside containment zones should wait till the situation improves and after discussing with

the Parish Pastoral Council members may resume weekday masses/worship, he added.

The parish priests/pastors should supervise the arrangements for the celebration of masses and should be responsible to adhere to the mandatory norms laid down by the Centre, state government and district administration, he said.